Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $34,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $97.70 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

