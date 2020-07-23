Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $95,021,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,580,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,462,000 after buying an additional 724,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,854,000 after buying an additional 567,370 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after buying an additional 507,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,779,000 after buying an additional 476,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $90.57 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.96.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

