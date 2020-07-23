Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 1,632 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

VZ opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $230.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

