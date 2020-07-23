Jefferies Financial Group Trims Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Target Price to $53.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.06) EPS.

CNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.89.

NASDAQ CNST opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.75 and a quick ratio of 18.75.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Audia sold 6,100 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $305,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 16,062 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $795,550.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,390.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

