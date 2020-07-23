Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) versus Interactive Brokers Group (NYSE:IBKR) Head to Head Comparison

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and Interactive Brokers Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Interactive Brokers Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.25%. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.09%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than Interactive Brokers Group.

Risk & Volatility

Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Jefferies Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Interactive Brokers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Jefferies Financial Group pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Interactive Brokers Group pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group 10.16% 4.86% 0.93% Interactive Brokers Group 6.36% 2.12% 0.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and Interactive Brokers Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group $3.89 billion 1.18 $964.70 million $1.32 13.02 Interactive Brokers Group $2.58 billion 8.30 $161.00 million $2.27 22.71

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Interactive Brokers Group. Jefferies Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interactive Brokers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats Interactive Brokers Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions. In addition, it provides fixed income sales and trading services for investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, leveraged loans, consumer loans, securities, markets debt, interest rate, and credit derivative products, as well as foreign exchange trade execution and securitization capabilities, as well as manages, invests in, and provides services to a group of alternative asset management platforms in investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. It offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company provides electronic execution and clearing services. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.