Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst V. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.85 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore set a C$55.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.68.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$42.16 on Thursday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$33.06 and a one year high of C$57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 330.61%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

