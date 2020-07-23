Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.
JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Company Profile
Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.
See Also: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.