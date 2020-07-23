JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get JD.Com alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. JD.Com has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $69.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $230,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 439.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 359,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 293,056 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $328,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.Com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.