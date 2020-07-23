Jay T. Flatley Sells 4,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,546,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $391.71 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $402.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.93 and a 200 day moving average of $316.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 24.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,969,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $8,564,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Illumina by 20.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,929 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Illumina by 56.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

