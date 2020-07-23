Jay T. Flatley Sells 4,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,546,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Illumina stock opened at $391.71 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $402.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.93 and a 200 day moving average of $316.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.00.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.
