JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($3.87) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.87) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($3.90). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JAKK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 405.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,164,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.15% of JAKKS Pacific worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.