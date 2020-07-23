J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

J B Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. J B Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J B Hunt Transport Services to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of JBHT opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $138.76.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.47.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $243,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Bracy sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $166,441.74. Insiders have sold 91,457 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,241 over the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

