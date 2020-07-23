Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IVN. CIBC increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$2.80 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$4.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.28. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 23.52, a current ratio of 23.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martie Cloete sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$31,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,686,568.37. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,655 in the last quarter.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

