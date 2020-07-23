Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

ITRN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $318.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $30.27.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.88 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

