iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lowered by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.