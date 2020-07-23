iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,336 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 58.8% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $241,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $326.25 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.78 and a 200 day moving average of $302.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.