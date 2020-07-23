iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Reduced by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after buying an additional 21,189 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $328.17 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.17 and its 200-day moving average is $302.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

