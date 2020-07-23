iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,613 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.