iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.40. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

