Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort Sells 5,264 Shares of Stock

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $630,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,935.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David A. Vort also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $1,346,836.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $118.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.68.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.43.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

