Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $73.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

