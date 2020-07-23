Investors Purchase Large Volume of Life Storage Call Options (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 622 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 954% compared to the average volume of 59 call options.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,269,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Life Storage by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Life Storage by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Life Storage by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSI. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

LSI stock opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $67.31 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.02.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.73 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 76.16%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

