Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 622 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 954% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.

Several analysts have commented on LSI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

NYSE:LSI opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.02. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.73 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 76.16%.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,269,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

