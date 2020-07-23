Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,172 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical volume of 1,057 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The business had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 111,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $5,166,078.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,713,425.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $1,532,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,403 shares of company stock valued at $13,263,584. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

