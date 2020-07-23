Investors Buy Large Volume of ResMed Call Options (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,431 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 561% compared to the average daily volume of 519 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. Oppenheimer upgraded ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

NYSE RMD opened at $205.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.82. ResMed has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $205.90.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $492,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,796 shares in the company, valued at $16,703,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,156,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 21.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,330,000 after purchasing an additional 432,805 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,174,000 after buying an additional 367,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,215,000 after purchasing an additional 316,327 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,525,000 after buying an additional 218,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

