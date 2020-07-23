Investors Buy Large Volume of PetIQ Call Options (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,619 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,915% compared to the average volume of 130 call options.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.
In other PetIQ news, Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $539,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 76,667 shares of company stock worth $2,388,649 in the last quarter. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69.
PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PetIQ Company Profile
PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.
