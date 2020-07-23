Investors Buy Large Volume of PetIQ Call Options (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,619 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,915% compared to the average volume of 130 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In other PetIQ news, Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $539,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 76,667 shares of company stock worth $2,388,649 in the last quarter. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,258,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,694,000 after buying an additional 284,309 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PetIQ by 20.5% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 946,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 160,886 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PetIQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 787,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PetIQ by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 771,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after purchasing an additional 85,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,328,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.