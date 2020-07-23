Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Alan J. Levy Sells 1,800 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total transaction of $1,207,278.00.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $681.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $684.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.67.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

