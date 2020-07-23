Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $150,537.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $296,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $286,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.