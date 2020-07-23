INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded INTL FCStone from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Get INTL FCStone alerts:

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $56.54 on Monday. INTL FCStone has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.44.

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. INTL FCStone had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter.

INTL FCStone Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for INTL FCStone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL FCStone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.