(International) Ltd Vifor Sells 54,598 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 54,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $3,059,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

(International) Ltd Vifor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

On Friday, July 17th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 47,890 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $2,675,135.40.

On Wednesday, July 15th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 86,298 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,110,567.56.

On Monday, July 13th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 100,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $5,815,000.00.

On Friday, July 10th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 45,844 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $2,746,972.48.

On Wednesday, July 8th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 100,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $5,995,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 86,690 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $5,066,163.60.

On Thursday, July 2nd, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 87,781 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $5,044,774.07.

CCXI opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 2.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.