International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s (IAG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.61) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.92) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 460 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.12) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 396.56 ($4.88).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 214.80 ($2.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1.34. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 684 ($8.42). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 248.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 355.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

