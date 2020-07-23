Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) & INTL FCStone (NYSE:SNEX) Financial Survey

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) and INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of INTL FCStone shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of INTL FCStone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and INTL FCStone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercontinental Exchange 0 0 13 1 3.07 INTL FCStone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus target price of $103.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.01%. Given Intercontinental Exchange’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intercontinental Exchange is more favorable than INTL FCStone.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and INTL FCStone’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercontinental Exchange $6.55 billion 8.03 $1.93 billion $3.88 24.76 INTL FCStone $32.90 billion 0.03 $85.10 million N/A N/A

Intercontinental Exchange has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INTL FCStone.

Profitability

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and INTL FCStone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercontinental Exchange 29.65% 13.85% 2.26% INTL FCStone 0.20% 16.33% 0.97%

Volatility and Risk

Intercontinental Exchange has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INTL FCStone has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange beats INTL FCStone on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, metals, interest rates, equities, ETFs, credit derivatives, digital assets, bonds, and currencies, as well as offers mortgage and technology services. It also offers data services to support the trading, investment, risk management, and connectivity needs of customers across major asset classes. The company operates exchanges and marketplaces; cash equities, equity options, and bond exchanges; and over-the-counter markets for physical energy, fixed income, credit default swaps, and central counterparty clearing houses. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About INTL FCStone

StoneX Group, Inc. engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services. The Global Payments segment includes global payment solutions for banks, commercial businesses, charities, non-governmental, and government organizations. The Securities segment consists of corporate finance advisory services and capital market solutions for middle market clients. The Physical Commodities segment comprises physical precious metals trading; and physical agricultural and energy commodity businesses. The Clearing and Execution Services segment refers to the exchange-traded futures and options, foreign exchange prime brokerage, correspondent clearing, independent wealth management, and derivative voice brokerage. The company was founded by Diego J. Veitia in October 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

