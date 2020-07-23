Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,651,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,443 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 3.2% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Intel worth $218,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $257.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.