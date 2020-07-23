Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 42,310 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Goldman Sachs Group cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.54. The firm has a market cap of $257.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

