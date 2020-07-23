Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,889 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in Intel by 195.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $257.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

