Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Shares of NSIT opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $297,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 36,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

