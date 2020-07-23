Insight 2811 Inc. Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

