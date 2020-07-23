Insider Selling: Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Gavin Friedman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $14,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $99,584.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gavin Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Gavin Friedman sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $11,661.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Gavin Friedman sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $9,000.00.

Trupanion stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. Trupanion Inc has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 42,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Trupanion by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, June 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

