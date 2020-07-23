Insider Selling: TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $730,704.21 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $730,704.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,795,958.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TNET opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21. TriNet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.91.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.