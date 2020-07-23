Insider Selling: TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $730,704.21 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $730,704.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,795,958.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TNET opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21. TriNet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.91.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 17,844.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

