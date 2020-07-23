Insider Selling: Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Director Sells C$339,075.00 in Stock

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) Director Willard Yuill sold 13,700 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.75, for a total transaction of C$339,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 614,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,210,013.50.

Willard Yuill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, Willard Yuill sold 50,000 shares of Shaw Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total transaction of C$1,130,500.00.

Shares of SJR.B opened at C$24.02 on Thursday. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1-year low of C$17.77 and a 1-year high of C$27.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion and a PE ratio of 18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.54%.

Several research firms have commented on SJR.B. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

