Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $2,893,650.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.91, for a total transaction of $2,893,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,003,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,033,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.31, for a total transaction of $2,794,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $2,833,200.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $2,975,100.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $2,929,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.74, for a total transaction of $2,996,100.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total transaction of $2,957,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $2,857,350.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $2,735,700.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.62, for a total transaction of $2,769,300.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $191.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,062.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.56. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after buying an additional 2,980,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

