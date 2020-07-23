Insider Selling: Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) CEO Sells $1,230,000.00 in Stock

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.71. Petmed Express Inc has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.96 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PETS shares. Sidoti lowered Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Petmed Express by 12.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Petmed Express by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 110,245 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Petmed Express by 3.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Petmed Express by 41.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Petmed Express by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,991,000 after purchasing an additional 66,380 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

