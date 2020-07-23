Insider Selling: Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott H. Keeney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Scott H. Keeney sold 26,477 shares of Nlight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $593,084.80.

LASR opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Nlight Inc has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $903.71 million, a PE ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 2.78.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nlight Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the 1st quarter worth $2,585,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 714.6% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 188,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LASR shares. BidaskClub raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Nlight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

