Insider Selling: Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 6,326 Shares of Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 6,326 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $528,410.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,703,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,973,258.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $1,594,480.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $620,400.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $657,568.38.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $566,280.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $669,939.90.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $569,250.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 4,521 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $298,024.32.

On Friday, June 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $713,682.06.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 3,435 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $201,978.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $639,011.10.

MRNA opened at $83.22 on Thursday. Moderna Inc has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. Research analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Moderna by 7,640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 8,474.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 59,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $1,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.31.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

