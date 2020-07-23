Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $6,748,000.00 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $6,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $6,694,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $6,672,000.00.

Kellogg stock opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on K. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

