Insider Selling: InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) CFO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $397,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shelly D. Guyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InVitae alerts:

On Wednesday, May 20th, Shelly D. Guyer sold 5,250 shares of InVitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $87,675.00.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $32.48 on Thursday. InVitae Corp has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.19.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 69.95% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on InVitae in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on InVitae from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in InVitae by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37,611 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in InVitae by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in InVitae in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in InVitae by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.