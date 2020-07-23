Insider Selling: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $68,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Volker Knappertz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Volker Knappertz sold 18,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $186,300.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $62,850.48.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $133.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $175.35.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWPH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

