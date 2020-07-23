Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $1,380,250.00 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,489.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $1,296,125.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,379 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $334,216.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $115.58 on Thursday. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -679.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,702,000 after purchasing an additional 231,524 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,399,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,335,000 after buying an additional 235,882 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,316,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,661,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,252,000 after buying an additional 404,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,094,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

