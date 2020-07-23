Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Sells $138,180.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,608.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EA opened at $138.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $142.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.39.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.59.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

