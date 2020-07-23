Insider Selling: Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Sells $12,312,092.97 in Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,312,092.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,641,917.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $61.76 on Thursday. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $62.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88.
Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.
Dell Company Profile
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
