Insider Selling: Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Sells $12,312,092.97 in Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,312,092.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,641,917.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $61.76 on Thursday. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $62.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dell by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 2nd quarter worth $4,978,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

