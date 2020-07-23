Insider Buying: Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) Insider Acquires £9,905.18 in Stock

Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) insider Robert Forrester acquired 43,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £9,905.18 ($12,189.49).

Robert Forrester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Robert Forrester bought 102,649 shares of Vertu Motors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £30,794.70 ($37,896.51).

LON:VTU opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.28) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.34. Vertu Motors Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 43.33 ($0.53).

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 5.12 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5 ($0.06) by GBX 0.12 ($0.00). On average, equities analysts predict that Vertu Motors Plc will post 705.9321765 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertu Motors in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

